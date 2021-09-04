Revelstoke theatre owner believes proof of vaccination will boost business

Owner of The Roxy in Revelstoke believes proof of vaccination cards will help improve attendance

A Revelstoke movie theatre owner believes proof of vaccination could be a big boost to his business when the mandate is put in place on Sept. 13.

Greg Rose, owner and operator of The Roxy, said mandating proof of vaccination will help improve his business and believes the transition will be seamless.

“Truthfully, if I can not be stuck with 50 people at my establishment, that makes my life easier,” said Rose. “I feel strongly that this is a better solution.”

One point of public contention with the implementation of proof of vaccination cards is the ability for businesses to check said proof when entering their establishment. In The Roxy’s case, they already have a pre-existing strategy for checking patrons as they enter the theatre.

“We already have a ticket booth, which is similar to ID’ing people as they come into a bar,” said Rose. “We can check their ticket and their vaccine passport at the same time before they cross the threshold.”

Both Rose and Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz stated there was a lack of clarity from the provincial government on an established universal set of rules, and wait on more direction ahead of Sept. 13.

“There isn’t a ton of clarity or a defined plan as of right now,” said Sulz. “We need to make sure people are double vaccinated.”

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new measures on Aug. 30, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine card comes into effect Sept. 13, with one vaccine dose being required for entry into many non-essential locations, including indoor ticketed events, bars and restaurants, and fitness centres. As of Oct. 24, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated.

