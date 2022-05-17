‘Revitalized’ Kelowna Car & Bike Show returns

Show has been cancelled the last two years due to pandemic

Kelowna’s greatest show on wheels is making its comeback on May 29.

The Kelowna Car & Bike Show is returning to Rutland after two years of the pandemic.

Over 100 classic, luxury and modified vehicles will be on display at Rutland Lions Park, from 11a.m. to 4p.m.

Formerly held in August as the Uptown Rutland Classic Car Show, the reigns have been handed over to Impact Events for the first time this year, who promise a full day of live entertainment, fun activities, and a sold-out roster of food trucks.

“The one-day, family-friendly event offers something for everyone and is a welcome opportunity for community members to get out, have some fun, and enjoy Rutland,” said Ipact Events Owner Christina Ferreira. The company organizes a number of events throughout Kelowna, including Kelowna Wine Country Runs, the Scarecrow Festival, and Rutland Winter Light Up.

Vehicle registration and admission is free, though owners looking to display their vehicles must register online in advance.

