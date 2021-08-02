Thunderstorms forecast. (File Photo)

Risk of a thunderstorm for Okanagan-Shuswap

Winds are forecast to gust between 20 and 40 km/hr for the region

The north, central and south Okanagan may see a thunderstorm this evening.

Winds are forecast to gust between 20 and 40 km/hr and there is a 30 per cent chance of showers for the region.

Tuesday morning will be sunny with widespread smoke across the Okanagan, but by the afternoon there is a 40 per cent chance of showers and another risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. Winds are also expected to gust up to 40 km/hr across the region, which will increase fire behaviour for the many blazes burning in the Interior causing more challenges for BC Wildfire crews.

READ MORE: Smoke hampers fight to control White Rock Lake wildfire

Temperatures will sit around 32 C.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm for the Shuswap region overnight, but by Tuesday morning the forecast is anticipated to be sunny and 30 C.

The Revelstoke region can expect a risk of a thunderstorm overnight turning to a mix of sun and cloud by the morning. However, Environment Canada is forecast a 30 per cent of showers for the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 26 C.

READ MORE: Shuswap wildfires: New blaze west of Seymour Arm, rain helps limit fire growth in region

