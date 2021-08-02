Risk of a thunderstorm for Okanagan-Shuswap

Winds are forecast to gust between 20 and 40 km/hr for the region

The north, central and south Okanagan may see a thunderstorm this evening.

Winds are forecast to gust between 20 and 40 km/hr and there is a 30 per cent chance of showers for the region.

Tuesday morning will be sunny with widespread smoke across the Okanagan, but by the afternoon there is a 40 per cent chance of showers and another risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. Winds are also expected to gust up to 40 km/hr across the region, which will increase fire behaviour for the many blazes burning in the Interior causing more challenges for BC Wildfire crews.

Temperatures will sit around 32 C.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm for the Shuswap region overnight, but by Tuesday morning the forecast is anticipated to be sunny and 30 C.

The Revelstoke region can expect a risk of a thunderstorm overnight turning to a mix of sun and cloud by the morning. However, Environment Canada is forecast a 30 per cent of showers for the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 26 C.

