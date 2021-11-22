Road closures to accommodate construction of the Ross Street Underpass will begin Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 and last for approximately two months. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Road closures for Ross Street Underpass construction to last two months

City of Salmon Arm announces closures of parts of Lakeshore Drive, Ross Street to begin Nov. 29

The proposed road closures in downtown Salmon Arm to accommodate construction of the Ross Street Underpass will begin next week.

The City of Salmon Arm has announced that closures to all traffic will come into effect on Monday, Nov. 29 and will last for approximately two months, 24 hours per day.

Lakeshore Drive will be closed from 4th Street NE to Alexander Street NE.

East of Alexander, Lakeshore will be open only for local traffic and business access.

The announcement stated access will be maintained to businesses along Lakeshore east of Shuswap Street, the Ross Street parking lot and SASCU parking lots via posted detours.

“We will issue a more detailed map once the contractor has provided clarification of all necessary detour routes,” read the city’s announcement.

For information regarding the project, you’re asked to call the public works office at 250-803-4087. The city thanked residents for their cooperation and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

