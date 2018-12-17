A semi crashed into the ditch west of Sicamous on Dec. 15 after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. (RCMP Photo)

Roadways prove treacherous in the Sicamous area

Five collisions in five days cause trouble for traveller on the TCH and 97A

The Sicamous RCMP were kept busy as there were five serious motor-vehicle accidents in five days between Dec. 10 and 15.

At 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, the RCMP were on the scene of a rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Silver Sands Road intersection. The driver of an eastbound pickup truck lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery conditions and crashed into the ditch before rolling. The driver, a 63-year-old man from Enderby was not injured and no charges were laid in relation to the incident.

Only two hours after the rollover at Silver Sands Road, the RCMP rushed to the scene of another single-vehicle collision. A westbound mini-van suffered extensive damage after crossing the centre line and crashing into a concrete barrier next to the eastbound lane near Bernie Road. The driver, a 49-year-old Sicamous resident complained of back and neck pain. Officers noted the van was equipped with adequate snow tires and the driver was not charged in relation to the incident.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m. the RCMP were called to a crash near the intersection of Riverside Road and Highway 97A. A semi truck was found in the ditch alongside the northbound lane of the highway, with the trailer it was towing blocking the highway. The driver told police his trailer locked up suddenly causing him to jack-knife into the ditch. The highway was closed for a short period of time until the truck and trailer could be towed from the scene. Officers noted that road conditions were good at the time of the incident.

Early in the morning on Dec. 15 an eastbound semi truck crashed into the ditch near the rest stop west of Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway. The single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Police found no evidence that the driver had applied his brakes before he crossed over onto the soft shoulder. The driver admitted he had fallen asleep at the wheel and was issued a ticket for driving without consideration. The trailer full of groceries was unloaded by a local towing company before the wreck was removed.

Another single-vehicle accident on the same stretch of highway on Dec. 12 also involved a semi truck, which reduced the highway to single-lane alternating traffic.

Related:Video: Truck crashes into ditch west of Sicamous

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
10-lane George Massey bridge too big, B.C. study says

Just Posted

Roadways prove treacherous in the Sicamous area

Five collisions in five days cause trouble for traveller on the TCH and 97A

Shuswap society hosts BC contest about helping salmon spawn

Adams River Salmon Society’s contest inviting students’ ideas draws entries from across province

Powder report: Rain in valley, snow on the ski hills

Get your ski gear ready as area mountains are ready for you to enjoy all the Interior winter has to offer this season.

In Photos: The CP Rail Holiday Train rolls into Sicamous

Sam Roberts and his band headlined the rolling show which raises money for local food banks.

CSRD Wants help figuring out antique survey equipment

The piece of equipment was used by Peter Jennings to map out the North Fork Wild near Craigellachie

Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor known for Deadpool movies will voice film to be released Feb. 15, 2019

10-lane George Massey bridge too big, B.C. study says

Consultants say replacement tunnel cost similar to new bridge

Canada’s robust credit rating should calm unease about federal deficits: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canada’s long-running triple-A rating means experts have confidence in his government’s approach to the economy

CIBC shrinks event after Whistler mayor irks oil producers

After Whistler sent a letter to a Calgary-based oilsands giant, several energy firms said they would back out of the CIBC event.

Couple caught up in B.C. Legislature bomb plot to learn their fate

John Nuttall and Amanda Korody were arrested as part of an undercover RCMP sting on Canada Day 2013

Trial rights of accused spy for China at risk, lawyer tells Supreme Court

The lawyer for a man accused of trying to spy for China says federal foot-dragging over secrecy is endangering his client’s right to timely justice.

‘Recall fatigue’: Canadians may avoid certain foods over holidays

In the winter, Canada’s supply of fresh fruit and vegetables tends to come from very specific areas.

Interior Health offers new info tool for pregnant women

Moms-to-be with uncomplicated pregnancies can access tips by text or online

Airline passengers could get up to $2,400 for delays, damaged bags: Canadian agency

Canadian Transportation Agency is releasing draft regulations for public feedback

Most Read