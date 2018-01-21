Rockslide closes Coquihalla northbound

Highway 5 is closed in both directions according to DriveBC

The Coquihalla is closed from Hope to Merritt due to a rockslide in the northbound lanes and a vehicle incident in the southbound lanes.

A geo-tech assessment is in progress, for the rockslide.

Southbound lanes are estimated to reopen about 4 a.m.

However, there is no estimated time of reopening for the northbound lanes, which could mean an overnight closure.

A detour is available via Highway 1 and the next update from DriveBC will be at 9 a.m., for northbound traffic.

The rockslide occurred sometime around 8 p.m. and a snowfall warning was in effect for Highway 5.

