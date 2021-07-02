(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Rockslide closes Highway 6 near Cherryville

DriveBC reports an assessment is underway

UPDATE: 8:00 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting the road is closed while an assessment is in progress.

A detour is not available.

ORIGINAL: 7:00 a.m.

The eastbound lane of Highway 6 west of Cherryville is covered in rocks, DriveBC reported around 6 a.m. Friday, July 2.

The highway between Shafer and Byers roads, for 6.2 kilometres, is affected and the lane is closed as a result.

A portion of the westbound lane is also affected.

An assessment is in progress, says the provincial agency.

“Please slow down in the area and obey traffic control,” AIMRoads said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

READ MORE: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland winery to hold Champagne picnic event
Next story
Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

Just Posted

This Adams River Lumber Company logging camp was likely the one at the head of the lake, called The Depot. Photo by Walter Montgomery, courtesy of the Chase and District Museum and Archives.
Column: The Shuswap’s first intentional community

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Firefighters from Silver Creek, Deep Creek Ranchero and Falkland, accompanied by BC Wildfire Service personnel, attacked a blaze in the Yankee Flats area on July 1, 2021. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Yankee Flats fire south of Salmon Arm being mopped up

A caravan, or rolling blockade of vehicles, on its way to the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, receives waves and shouts of support as it passes through downtown Salmon Arm along Highway 1 about noon on July 1. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Caravan bound for former residential school finds show of support in Salmon Arm