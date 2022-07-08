FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Rogers/Fido customers without cell service, internet in widespread network outage

In some cities, 911 is being impacted

Rogers and Fido users from coast to coast are struggling to make calls or use the internet in a widespread network outage Friday morning.

This has left some cities unable to have 911 calling, as well, including Toronto and Ottawa.

In a tweet, Rogers said it is aware of the issue and efforts are underway to resolve the problem.

Last year, Rogers customers were left without service when the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update.

More to come.

