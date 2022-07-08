BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

Ferry operator among many experiencing service interruption due to nationwide outage

BC Ferries is warning customers debit and debit credit card payment services at many of its terminals and on board its ships are down due to the wide-spread Rogers network outages.

The ferry operator alerted its customers of the impact by tweet just after 9:30 a.m. Friday (July 8), and said it will be providing updates on the situation through social media.

In a news release published at 11:45 a.m., the company clarified credit card transactions are not currently affected, and the impact is limited to Canadian debit cards and Canadian debit credit cards.

Customers are being encouraged to carry cash if they do not have a credit card. Prepaid bookings by credit card can be made by phoning the customer service centre at 1-888-223-3779.

Rogers users across the country are struggling to make calls or log on to the Internet Friday. The company said in a tweet it is aware of the issues, and is working to resolve them “as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Rogers/Fido customers without cell service, internet in widespread network outage

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryTransportation

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged B.C. couple splits up
Next story
‘Year of love and rage’: Grieving B.C. moms rally on anniversary of police shooting

Just Posted

Tyler Joe Miller headlines a series of country concerts on day 2 of the Monashee Music Festival, taking place in Sicamous on July 22 and 23. (File photo)
New Shuswap music festival tuning up for a day of rock and a day of country

U Grow Girl’s Leah Marshall shares a bright floral bouquet with Askew’s Foods’ Derek Vigue and Jasmin Loring. (Contributed)
Grocer partners with Shuswap company dedicated to helping childhood sexual abuse survivors

Harmonic Hives owner Ryan Hopcott sells his honey and assorted beeswax products at farmers’ markets in Salmon Arm, Blind Bay and Scotch Creek. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Hive minding: Varroa mites latest challenge facing Shuswap beekeepers

Operators of The Llama Sanctuary in Chase were served a 30-day notice and are in the process of raising funds to secure a new home for the refuge. (The Llama Sancturary/Facebook photo)
Shuswap llama sanctuary given 30-day notice, fundraising for new home