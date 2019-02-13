Rollover on highway 97

Authorities warn public to drive safe following snowfall.

8:40 a.m.

The initial incident has been cleared and authorities are now responding to reports of another rollover.

8:30 a.m.

Dispatchers have been informed that one individual has been removed from the vehicle by by-standers and are awaiting the ambulance. RCMP have been called to the scene.

Sand trucks have been asked to sand the roads near the incident due to ice.

8:20 a.m.

A single vehicle rollover was reported around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 on Highway 97 South by Birnie Road.

Dispatchers said they received about five calls regarding the incident but are uncertain at this time whether anyone is injured. First responders are headed to the scene.

Authorities are advising anyone who doesn’t need to be on the road today to avoid driving. Conditions have worsened with overnight snowfall.

Updates to come.

