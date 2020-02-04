Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. owner Blair Wilson and general manager Marisa Vardabasso. (File)

Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion

Plans show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio and an extension of the existing business hours

A rural Kelowna distillery that makes vodka from apples is eyeing an expansion into the liquor service business.

Plans submitted by Forbidden Spirits on Wallace Hill Road in South Kelowna, show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio, as well as an extension of the existing business hours.

Currently, Forbidden Spirits’ small tasting room is open only by appointment Monday through Wednesday and between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. the rest of the week.

“These limited hours do not see a high volume of patrons in the area,” wrote city planners in the report headed to city council for a public hearing tonight.

If the application is approved as-is, the new lounge would be open between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. all week.

The business initially proposed to be open between 11 a.m. and midnight, but city staff limited closure to 10 p.m. in consideration of surrounding community impacts.

City staff recommended support for the project.

If the proposal is endorsed by council, the project will still need approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.

