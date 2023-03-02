The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna vandalized

The store is temporarily closed

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna is temporarily closed following vandalism.

The store owners found the vandalism when they arrived to work on Monday, Feb. 27. It was a Ukrainian flag spray painted over top of the Russian part of the sign.

A post was made on Tuesday in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group.

The store originally opened back in 2015.

Capital News has reached out to the owners of the store.

READ MORE: Gold and Cristall shine bright for Kelowna Rockets in big win over Spokane

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan volleyball programs rack up the accolades

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodKelownaOkanaganRussiaUkraine

Previous story
UBC Okanagan students join in nationwide protest against RBC
Next story
North Okanagan preschool program shutting down

Just Posted

A microsuite development proposed for 113 Weddup St. and 1005 Riverside Ave. will consist of 12, 10, 6 and 5-unit buildings. (District of Sicamous image)
Rezoning for 103-unit microsuite development going to Sicamous council

City of Salmon Arm Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond and Kevin Flynn lend a hand with the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s fundraising efforts during the Trails Party at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Barb Brouwer/Facebook photo)
Shuswap Trail Alliance grateful for more than $70,000 received in fundraising efforts

Icy pellets accumulate along 5th Avenue SW during a brief hail storm in Salmon Arm on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm hit by hail, risk of afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast

Lumby’s Matthew Leach (left) and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon (second from left) won gold in Para-Alpine Skiing’s men’s slalom race Thursday at the Canada Winter Games. West Kelowna’s Samuel Peters (right) was fourth and Ronan Wiens of Salmon Arm (second from right) was sixth. The event was held at Crabbe Mountaiin Ski Resort in New Brunswick. (Facebook photo)
Lumby’s Leach, Vernon’s Ferguson collect Games gold