The cat which was tortured early Friday morning. (Submitted)

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

A Rutland woman came home early Friday morning to find her cat’s mouth glued shut.

The woman who wishes to stay anonymous claims her friend found her cat with glue seeping from her mouth and they had to cut it out and wash it with warm water.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Christman animal cruelty matter adjourned

“Thankfully she is okay, she ate her wet food and woke up this morning seemingly fine,” said the woman.

She says there have been multiple animal cruelty incidents in Rutland, some of which include cats allegedly being beaten with bats and she claims a few of her neighbours say their cats have gone missing.

Police say they partner with community organizations to handle these calls.

READ MORE: Shuswap woman found not guilty of animal cruelty charges

“RCMP often work collaboratively with our partners at the Kelowna BC SPCA on these types of investigations. Our officers typically work alongside and provide support to SPCA Animal Protection Officer’s who typically take the lead on animal cruelty investigations,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

For all concerns of neglect or cruelty to animals, the public can contact the BC SPCA reporting hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers
Next story
It’s a girl! Baby orca snapped by Victoria whale watching company

Just Posted

Illegal weapons including suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

Evacuation route plans sought for natural, technological distasters in Shuswap

Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeks plans for Electoral Areas C, D, E and F

Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

Federal funding supports Shuswap women entrepreneurs

Tsuts’weye Project to help women create, maintain, operate profitable, competitive business

Province proposes improvements for Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Both options would stop drivers from crossing the highway, require use of underpasses

Osprey chick raises concern in Okanagan

The second of two osprey eggs hatched Friday morning however it is believed the first chick died

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

City crews wielding chain saws, but not to clear hydro lines

Traffic delays for branch clearing around city may be to improve safety

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

Apple Triathlon ready to kick off

The triathlon returns July 6 after a two-year hiatus

Salmon Arm U17 Synergy boys basketball tops division at Western Canadian Championships

Tournament win a fine send-off for teammates moving on to Grade 12

Most Read