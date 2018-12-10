Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” outside Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

UPDATE: Sagmoen to stand trial

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

Update: 3 p.m.

After nearly a full day of preliminary inquiry discussion, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will stand trial on counts of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

“I commit you to stand trial on these counts,” Judge Richard Hewson said at the culmination of the inquiry in Vernon provincial court Monday, Dec. 10.

Earlier in the day, defence lawyer Lisa Helps sought and was granted, a publication ban on information arising from the hearing and any details pertaining to the witnesses called to the stand. That publication ban remains in effect until the evidence is heard at trial.

Sagmoen’s next appearance on that file is slated for Jan. 7, 2019 to coincide with a second fix date appearance for charges on which he was committed to stand trial in October.

His next appearance in Vernon is Thursday, Dec. 13, for a mischief trial scheduled for one day in provincial court.

Sagmoen is also remanded in custody on separate assault charges currently before the Port Coquitlam courts. A five-day trial for that file beings Feb. 4.

None of the charges against Sagmoen have been proven in court.

As with all of Sagmoen’s previous appearances, a rally in support of missing and murdered women took to the courthouse steps during the morning break and following the conclusion of the inquiry.

Rally organizer Jody Leon said they rally in support of missing local women, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Leon said that they will be on hand for Thursday’s trial.

—-

Update: 12:45 p.m.

The preliminary inquiry into charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm is underway in Vernon Law Courts.

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps requested and was granted a publication ban on information arising in the hearing and details pertaining to witnesses called to the stand.

Judge Richard Hewson is presiding over the inquiry, which is scheduled to last for two days.

As with all of Sagmoen’s prior appearances, a rally in support of missing and murdered women took to the steps during the morning break.

Helps said that she will be asking for the Supreme Court file, also before Vernon Law Courts Monday, to go over to Jan. 7.

—-

Original

Nearly a month after his last appearance in Vernon Law Courts, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is back before the courts on all three Vernon files this week.

Sagmoen will stand before a provincial court judge Monday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 11 for a preliminary inquiry on one count each of assault and assault causing bodily harm. The inquiry, which begins in courtroom 201 at 9:30 a.m., is set to last for two days.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

Meanwhile in Vernon Supreme Court Dec. 10, Sagmoen will appear to fix a date on another matter in which he faces charges of disguising face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Bail was denied on those charges Nov. 14. Defence lawyer Lisa Helps put forward the bail application after the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry Oct. 23, in which Judge Jeremy Guild committed him to stand trial.

Sagmoen will also appear Thursday, Dec. 13 for a mischief trial.

None of the charges against him on any of the files have been proven in court.

Most Read