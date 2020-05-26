Salmon Arm Airport closed to upgrade condition of taxiway

Taxiway Charlie to improve the efficiency, safety and capacity of airport

A preliminary design drawing of Taxiway Charlie, the T-shaped dark grey form that now runs parallel to the white runway above. It replaces Taxiway Bravo, which is the light, double-dotted line that runs diagonally under Taxiway Charlie. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Completing Taxiway Charlie means the Salmon Arm Airport is closed, possibly until June 6.

In 2015, the city completed an Airport Development Plan for the airport that included as Phase 1 the realignment and upgrade of Taxiway Bravo, which would become Taxiway Charlie.

City staff explained that, depending on which way planes landed, they would sometimes have to taxi all the way back to Taxiway Alpha. Taxiway Charlie parallels the runway, making the airport more safe and efficient with more capacity.

Keith Watson, airport manager, explained Taxiway Charlie was built to grade in the fall of 2019, but there was no time for paving due to weather. Two weeks beginning May 25 were set aside this year to finish the grade and pave the taxiway. The work might be complete before June 6.

He, like other local pilots, is enthusiastic about the improvements.

“It’s going to be great.”

A lane branching downwards in the middle of the new taxiway is intended to allow for future construction of four large hangers, which would provide revenue.

The Salmon Arm Flying Club announced the closure on its Facebook page.



