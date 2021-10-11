Salmon Arm engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen and Mayor Alan Harrison discuss the work currently underway on the Ross Street underpass project. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen and Mayor Alan Harrison discuss the work currently underway on the Ross Street underpass project. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm council approves $430,785 for rail monitoring during underpass construction

Real-time automated system to watch temporary bypass track for movements in the soil

City council approved a contract for $430,785 plus taxes for an automated monitoring system that will keep track of the railway tracks while the Ross Street underpass is under construction.

Council voted in support of the contract, as well the waiving of the city’s procurement policy, to RF Binnie & Associates Ltd., which has been working on the underpass project, having advanced it through to the construction phase which is now underway.

Engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen explained at the Sept. 27 council meeting that the real-time monitoring system was identified early on as the most effective and efficient method for mitigating the risk of any movement along the shoo-fly or bypass track being constructed to divert trains during construction.

“Because this is a temporary bypass, it needs to be monitored 24/7 for any deflections or any movements in the soils – this real-time automated system does that for us,” said Niewenhuizen, explaining the system involves a number of reflectors located on the bypass track and a monitoring system on an adjacent building.

“It uses a number of other buildings in the area as benchmark locations and it continually monitors all of the locations to ensure that there isn’t any significant deflections in the track which, if severe enough, could result in a train derailment,” said Niewenhuizen.

Niewenhuizen said it is a costly component, but it is within the project budget for engineering services and, being fully automated, will save the time and expenses of crews having to monitor the tracks day and night.

Read more: Column: City of Salmon Arm on track for underpass construction

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
UPDATED: Hwy 5 near Merritt clear after vehicle incident

Just Posted

Salmon Arm engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen and Mayor Alan Harrison discuss the work currently underway on the Ross Street underpass project. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council approves $430,785 for rail monitoring during underpass construction

Opinion: Facebook outage offers brief reprieve from a necessary evil

Melissa LaRiviere with the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society has been working on a tree identification project in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. As part of the project, SABNES wishes to place plaques in the park identifying the different tree species growing there. (File photo)
Project to help public identify trees growing in Salmon Arm Marine Park

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will host the Vernon Vipers in their 60th season BCHL Retro Theme Night game on Jan. 2 at the Shaw Centre. (Salmon Arm Observer - file photo)
Silverbacks to play Vernon in BCHL Retro Theme game in Salmon Arm