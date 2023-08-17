Salmon Arm council approves rezoning for BC Housing shelter

BC Housing regional development director Tyler Baker speaks to city council during a public hearing on rezoning for a proposed shelter at 341 and 361 Fraser Ave. NE on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A zoning application for a proposed Salmon Arm shelter received final approval from city council.

The application, from BC Housing, was for the creation of a new CD-20 comprehensive development zone at adjacent city owned properties, 341 and 361 Fraser Ave. NW. The rezoning is to support construction of a shelter. Final reading of the application received unanimous support at council’s Aug. 14 meeting.

The shelter application was made public at the June 19 development and planning services committee meeting when city staff received the go ahead to prepare a bylaw for the rezoning. It was explained BC Housing was looking to construct a shelter consisting of modular units (former work camp trailers), that could provide up to 25 beds, and where users would have access to services. The facility would be operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and BC Housing was looking to secure a 10-year lease for the site, with the possibility of a five-year extension.

On July 12, BC Housing hosted an open house where people had an opportunity to learn more about the proposed shelter and ask questions.

At the July 24 public hearing for the rezoning, city council heard from numerous people, most of whom recognized the need for a shelter but had concerns with the chosen location, and with the existing tent encampment on another city property next to that location. People spoke to challenges around thefts and drug use, and shared concerns for personal safety. The impact the shelter could have on neighbouring property values was also raised. A smaller number of people spoke in favour of the rezoning.

After the hearing, the mayor and councillors shared their thoughts on the application and proposed shelter prior to giving unanimous support of third reading.

“I believe we need a shelter, I believe it needs to be on public land, I believe it needs to have a long enough lease to invest money to make it fit alongside a residential area,” said Mayor Alan Harrison after the hearing. “I believe it needs to have its own services, security, counselling help, a kitchen, laundry and washroom services as well as storage facilities for its residents… I also believe it needs to be situated close to other government services. This location fits those criteria.”

