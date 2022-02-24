Salmon Arm council supports ‘permanent approval’ for sidewalk patio liquor licences

Brent Thompson and Jordan Goebel enjoy coffee and crepes for lunch at The Night Cafe’s sidewalk patio in downtown Salmon Arm in April 2021. (File photo)

Downtown Salmon Arm restaurants with sidewalk patios will have one less task to worry about come spring.

At its Feb. 14 meeting, Salmon Arm council agreed to support the B.C. Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) providing “permanent approval” for the licensing of liquor and sales on street-side patios at Hanoi 36 on Hudson Avenue, The Shuswap Pie Co. on Alexander Street, and The Night Cafe/Meikle Studios on Lakeshore Drive.

In background information for council, city development services director Kevin Pearson explained how last year the three patios were approved by the LCRB for a Temporary Expanded Service Area for liquor sales and service. Through the LCRB, liquor primary licensees may apply to make a temporary expanded service area, such as an outdoor patio, permanent. Pearson said Hanoi 36 applied for permanent approval prior to the LCRB’s Oct. 31 deadline. Council was asked to support a permanent change for provincial liquor licensing to all three.

“Should council approve the motion, the resolution would apply to all street side patios approved under the City’s street-side patio application process,” explained Pearson.

Mayor Alan Harrison explained what council was being asked to support only applied to liquor licensing, and the patios would still be subject to the city’s sidewalk cafe policy which allows approved sidewalk patios to be in place from May to the end of October.

