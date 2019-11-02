Salmon Arm fall yard waste collection starts Monday, set your clocks back Sunday

Filled compostable bags for pickup must be out on the curb by 7 a.m.

The City of Salmon Arm is reminding residents the annual fall yard waste curbside pickup takes place on Monday, Nov. 4.

Yard waste, placed in paper compostable bags, is to be out at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection. For neighbourhoods not reached on the Monday, yard waste collection will be ongoing throughout the week.

What can go in bags for pickup: Non-invasive weeds, sod, garden plants, flowers, shrubs, small branches (unbundled) and, of course, leaves.

Read more: Ebus service celebrates one year in operation

Read more: Man who died from Malakwa RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

While there is no limit to the number of bags per residence, the bags can weigh no more than 20 kg (44 lbs).

So you don’t put your bags out too early on Monday morning, remember to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 3, when Daylight Savings Time ends.

For more information on yard waste collection, visit salmonarm.ca/curbside.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Multiple shots fired in Vernon drive-by

Just Posted

Tickets selling fast for Shuswap Theatre’s The Wizard of Oz

Whizzing sales fastest in recent memory for Salmon Arm theatre

Ebus service celebrates one year in operation

Long-haul bus service between southern Interior and Lower Mainland growing says company official

Man who died from Malakwa RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

In photos: Trick-or-treaters descend on Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail

The afternoon before All Hallows’ Eve the streets of downtown Salmon Arm… Continue reading

Update: Family of man who died following police stop in Malakwa speaks out against online comments

Social media posts have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna

American singer puts her roots down in Kelowna

Megan Freedman moved from the U.S. to the Okanagan to start a singing career

Getzlaf nets winner as Ducks nip Canucks 2-1 in OT

Vancouver loses star rookie Quinn Hughes to first-period injury

Multiple shots fired in Vernon drive-by

Vernon RCMP investigating a shooting on 24th Avenue

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week underway

British Columbia’s first ever CO Awareness Week Nov. 1-7

REVIEW: Octet gives twice the sonic pleasure

North Okanagan Community Concert Association review of string octet

Injured endangered white pelican found in Okanagan lake faces long road to recovery

The bird had been near Tucelnuit Lake in Oliver, B.C.

B.C. teen, sexually abused by father, wins court appeal to change her last name

B.C. Supreme Court judge says a gap in the law had left the teen in a ‘hopeless situation’

Fireworks allegedly shot at Kelowna homeless encampment

Vulgarities were also allegedly thrown at those camping on Leon Avenue by club-goers

Dog gets screen role in dystopian series

Leonberger dog, owned by Penticton woman, was selected for role

Most Read