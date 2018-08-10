Salmon Arm fire crews extinguish vehicle fire

Salmon Arm fire crews responded to a vehicle fire at appproximately 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of 20th Street SE.
Initial reports state the fire was sparked in a Hyundai Tuscon and fire crews arrived on scene to put out the fire and ensure the fire does not spread to any structures, grass or trees.
Facebook/Carrie Bradley
The fire has been extinguished but traffic in the area is being blocked in both directions as crews begin cleanup and tow the vehicle away.
@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.