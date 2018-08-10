Salmon Arm fire crews extinguish vehicle fire

White SUV goes up in flames in 400 block of 20th Street SE

Salmon Arm firefighters finish dousing the melted front end of a Hyundai Tucson that had caught fire in the 400 block of 20th Avenue SE on Friday, Aug. 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm fire crews responded to a vehicle fire at appproximately 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of 20th Street SE.

Initial reports state the fire was sparked in a Hyundai Tuscon and fire crews arrived on scene to put out the fire and ensure the fire does not spread to any structures, grass or trees.

The fire has been extinguished but traffic in the area is being blocked in both directions as crews begin cleanup and tow the vehicle away.

