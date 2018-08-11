Salmon Arm fire crews respond to multiple small brush fires

Fire started 200 metres back into the brush near 48 Avenue and Shaw Road

Update 6:55 p.m: Salmon Arm fire crews investigated these brush fires and after an extensive search determined many of them were doused by rainfall, and the remaining fires they are aware of are outside their range of operation in the forest and are notifying the forestry service.

Update 6:15 p.m: Witnesses who reported these brush fires state they saw lightning strike the area where multiple small brush fires are burning. Firefighters believe some of them have been doused by the rain but are investigating fire farther back into the brush near Black Road and Highway 97b, as well as near 48th Avenue SE and Shaw Road.

Update 6:00 p.m: Salmon Arm fire department is calling in fire crews from Ranchero to help deal with two additional smaller brush fires on Black Road off of Highway 97b near Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm firefighters are currently responding to a brush fire at 48 Avenue SE and Shaw Road in Salmon Arm.

No information on how the fire started is available but it is reported that the fire is approximately 200 metres into the bush.

Fire crews are heading to the scene and will be investigating and attempting to contain and extinguish the fire.

 

