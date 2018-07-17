Salmon Arm firefighters respond to report of smouldering railway track

Small hot spot reported near Pierre’s Point, passerby said to have extinguished it

The Salmon Arm Fire Department was called out just before 7:30 Tuesday night to what was described as a grass fire near the Trans-Canada Highway about nine kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

Initial reports were that the fire was between Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo.

Related: Lightning strikes across BC Interior

When firefighters arrived, they received reports that the fire had been put out by a passerby. Reports were that one of the railroad ties was smouldering in the middle of the tracks.

Firefighters remained on scene to try to locate the site and make sure there were no other hot spots in the area.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter