Salmon Arm firefighters were quick to extinguish a vehicle fire at a Hillcrest neighbourhood residence Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters respond to vehicle burning in driveway

Firefighters quick to extinguish fully engulfed vehicle in Hillcrest neighbourhood

Salmon Arm firefighters responding to an initial report of a structure fire arrived at a Hillcrest residence to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 2000 block of 14th Avenue SE around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Upon arrival, they were quick to extinguish the burning vehicle located in a residential driveway.

RCMP and paramedics were also on scene though no injuries have been reported.

