In response to complaints from residents and city hall, a sign was erected recently at the east end of Salmon Arm, asking truckers to avoid the use of engine brakes, particularly as they head down the hill into town. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

In response to complaints from residents and city hall, a sign was erected recently at the east end of Salmon Arm, asking truckers to avoid the use of engine brakes, particularly as they head down the hill into town. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm gets hopeful sign in quest to reduce trucks’ engine brake noise

Mayor asks RCMP to patrol hill on Trans-Canada Highway between 30th St NE and McGuire Lake

Salmon Arm council is continuing its quest to put a stop to engine brakes within city limits.

Current and previous council members have heard complaints from residents about transport trucks using their Jake brakes on the hill as they approach the city from the east.

In October 2019, council received two letters complaining of the noise disturbing the letter writers in their homes as large trucks use engine brakes on Highway 1 between 30th Street NE and McGuire Lake.

Semi drivers who use those brakes generally do so to reduce the load on foundation brakes, which helps prevent overheating and significant wear. The city has a traffic bylaw that includes the prohibition of excessive noise.

Council urged the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to put up signage advising truckers to avoid using engine brakes and reminding them that excessive noise is prohibited.

That wish has come true.

Read more: Salmon Arm residents urge ban on use of Jake brakes in city

Read more: Quiet times outlined in Sicamous noise bylaw update

At council’s Oct. 13 meeting, Staff Sgt. Scott West was on hand to make his quarterly report on the RCMP detachment and its work. Mayor Alan Harrison referred to an engine brakes sign that recently emerged along the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm GM.

“We’ve been working hard with highways to get the sign up and it’s up now. Residents have noticed it too and sent me photos of it… so that’s great for a start. How do we enforce it? That’s the question. Can you help me?” Harrison asked West.

West said the sign references the Motor Vehicle Act, so he can take the city’s request to the highway patrol unit which works out of Sicamous. He said he can request that they pay attention to it when they’re doing speed enforcement in the corridor.

Harrison said he thinks that would be much appreciated by residents who live nearby the source of the noise.

“Because I’m sure that you’re right, most of the truck drivers are very cognizant. But if it’s five per cent of 2,000 trucks a day, that’s a lot of trucks. Especially in the evening… I’ve sat down there and it is pretty loud…”

West agreed. “It resonates, just like from my house, and the train.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm counciltrans-canada highwayTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting
Next story
Vancouver Island man starts website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Just Posted

In response to complaints from residents and city hall, a sign was erected recently at the east end of Salmon Arm, asking truckers to avoid the use of engine brakes, particularly as they head down the hill into town. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm gets hopeful sign in quest to reduce trucks’ engine brake noise

Mayor asks RCMP to patrol hill on Trans-Canada Highway between 30th St NE and McGuire Lake

Prison.
Morning Start: The Netherlands is so safe, it imports criminals to fill jails

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

During her PhD, Dr. Sylvie Harder spent several field seasons at an international research station in the Swedish Arctic, researching the impacts of climate change on permafrost environments. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm raised climate scientist brings expertise to West Coast Environmental Law

Sylvie Harder looks forward to helping B.C. communities develop climate change solutions

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman William Lavigne (left) tries to rub out Vernon Vipers forward Max Bulawka in B.C. Hockey League Okanagan Cup action. Vernon completed a home-and-home sweep of the Gorillas with a 4-3 overtime win Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Shaw Centre. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers sweep Salmon Arm

Snakes win 5-2 at home Friday, 4-3 in overtime Saturday at the Shaw Centre

A winning Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Prize ticket worth $1 million in the Saturday, Oct. 17 draw was purchased in the Shuswap. (File photo)
Million-dollar lotto ticket bought in Shuswap

Ticket holds winning number in Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Match game from Saturday, Oct. 17

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. Because Victoria is considered high-demand, clinic openings can’t be posted publicly. (Unsplash)
Vancouver Island man starts website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Nanaimo man started project to help people find family physicians accepting patients

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

BC Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Mission Amanda Poon found some of her campaign signs tagged with racist and sexist graffiti. (Amanda Poon)
Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

Amanda Poon’s campaign signs were found defaced on Sunday, Oct. 18

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

Most Read