Salmon Arm locations nominated for Commercial Building Awards

The Montebello Museum block at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village has been nominated for a 2018 Commercial Building Award, along with the Lily Manor complex. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two Salmon Arm buildings are among the 37 finalists that have been announced for the Tenth Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards, set for Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

“There are many wonderful projects in this year’s event, which ties last year for the most ever for the Awards, which is fantastici,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan, which coordinates the event. “Each and every year the building designs are becoming more elaborate, and it reflects well on the quality of commercial and industrial construction in the region.”

Radio personality Tamara Joel of Kelowna’s EZ Rock will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event, which celebrates the best in commercial and industrial buildings completed prior to July 31, 2018 in the Thompson (Kamloops and Salmon Arm), Okanagan (Vernon to Osoyoos) and Kootenay (Nelson to Cranbrook and Golden) regions.

Last year’s Judges’ Choice Best Overall winner was the Kelowna Police Services Building.

A select group of independent judges will pore over the submissions from each finalist to determine winners in each category.

Finalists for this year’s award are, by community:

Salmon Arm: Lily Manor, Montebello Museum.

Vernon: BC Hydro, Vernon Trades Training.

Kamloops: Dallas Town Centre, Orchards Walk Pharmasave, The Vistas on Battle, Thompson Rivers University.

Sun Peaks: Burfield Hostel.

Revelstoke: Eagle Pass Heli Skiing.

Nakusp: Shon’s Bike & Ski.

Lake Country: 50th Parallel Winery.

Kelowna: Bluestar Buslines, Cannery, Castanet, Central Okanagan Food Bank, CRAFT Beer Market, Eagle Creek Studios, Geometrik, Hotel Eldorado Marina, Kelowna Airport Expansion, Kelowna Porsche, School Board 23, The Strathcona, Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre, Turner Volkswagen.

West Kelowna: Otter Co-op, Truck 59 Ciderhouse.

Penticton: Beechwood, Penticton Nissan, Robinson Lighting and Bath, Time Winery.

Cawston: Twisted Hills Cider Dome.

Oliver: Checkmate Winery Popup, Coast Oliver Hotel.

Osoyoos: PWGSC Point of Entry.

Castlegar: Fortis BC Kootenay Operations Centre.