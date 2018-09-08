The Montebello Museum block at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village has been nominated for a 2018 Commercial Building Award, along with the Lily Manor complex. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm locations nominated for Commercial Building Awards

Montebello Museum, Lily Manor make list of 37 regional nominees

Two Salmon Arm buildings are among the 37 finalists that have been announced for the Tenth Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards, set for Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

“There are many wonderful projects in this year’s event, which ties last year for the most ever for the Awards, which is fantastici,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan, which coordinates the event. “Each and every year the building designs are becoming more elaborate, and it reflects well on the quality of commercial and industrial construction in the region.”

Radio personality Tamara Joel of Kelowna’s EZ Rock will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event, which celebrates the best in commercial and industrial buildings completed prior to July 31, 2018 in the Thompson (Kamloops and Salmon Arm), Okanagan (Vernon to Osoyoos) and Kootenay (Nelson to Cranbrook and Golden) regions.

Last year’s Judges’ Choice Best Overall winner was the Kelowna Police Services Building.

A select group of independent judges will pore over the submissions from each finalist to determine winners in each category.

Finalists for this year’s award are, by community:

Salmon Arm: Lily Manor, Montebello Museum.

Vernon: BC Hydro, Vernon Trades Training.

Kamloops: Dallas Town Centre, Orchards Walk Pharmasave, The Vistas on Battle, Thompson Rivers University.

Sun Peaks: Burfield Hostel.

Revelstoke: Eagle Pass Heli Skiing.

Nakusp: Shon’s Bike & Ski.

Lake Country: 50th Parallel Winery.

Kelowna: Bluestar Buslines, Cannery, Castanet, Central Okanagan Food Bank, CRAFT Beer Market, Eagle Creek Studios, Geometrik, Hotel Eldorado Marina, Kelowna Airport Expansion, Kelowna Porsche, School Board 23, The Strathcona, Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre, Turner Volkswagen.

West Kelowna: Otter Co-op, Truck 59 Ciderhouse.

Penticton: Beechwood, Penticton Nissan, Robinson Lighting and Bath, Time Winery.

Cawston: Twisted Hills Cider Dome.

Oliver: Checkmate Winery Popup, Coast Oliver Hotel.

Osoyoos: PWGSC Point of Entry.

Castlegar: Fortis BC Kootenay Operations Centre.

Previous story
Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks drop Merritt 4-2 in home opener game

Locking down first win of the season on home-ice

Parks Canada planning prescribed burn in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

If conditions are right after Sept. 17 the brush piles will be ignited

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Warnings of blue-green algae in water at Marine Park area to remain

Ministry of Environment says algae not extensive but precautions must be taken

Salmon Arm Fair kicks off day one of the annual celebration

Showcasing the best of the Shuswap’s food, artisans and entertainment

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Salmon Arm locations nominated for Commercial Building Awards

Montebello Museum, Lily Manor make list of 37 regional nominees

Trans Mountain Pipeline protesters gather outside Kelowna MP’s office

Called Rise for Climate, the protest was held Sept. 8

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists

New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus

Wineology: What is Biodynamics?

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

Women won 16 of Canada’s medals at 2016 Olympics, but only six per cent of head coaches were female

‘Farmer Wants a Wife:’ Alberta bachelor stars in Belgian reality TV show

Bjorn Bonjean, a 28-year-old winemaker, is one of five farmers vying for the hearts of Belgian women

This woman is 94 and celebrated her birthday by ziplining

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Most Read