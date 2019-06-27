Salmon Arm mayor explains why some tax bills jump by $200

While municipal taxes increase by $80, taxes for other agencies jump by $115

The increase in property taxes in Salmon Arm isn’t sitting well with some taxpayers.

Mayor Alan Harrison told council he has heard inquiries recently about the tax increase, one person saying their taxes jumped by $200.

He pointed to the city’s new Annual Report, a document which garnered accolades from council members.

On page 67, Harrison said, is an explanation of why the increase is so big for some people.

He noted that everyone knows about assessments – if your residential assessment goes up more than average, it impacts your taxes.

However, page 67 shows how municipal taxes are broken down.

Under protective services, for instance, the net cost is $4 million, equalling a $10.90 increase over 2018 for police and fire per taxpayer with an average assessment.

Overall, the municipal side of the tax increase is $50.16, plus an increase of $30 per parcel on the transportation parcel tax, which goes specifically to asphaltic overlays, or paving.

“You add $50 and $30, and if you have an average residential assessment, your taxes from the city went up $80.”

Harrison then referred to the people whose taxes went up by $200.

“Here’s why,” he said, pointing to the bottom of page 67. “We collect for other agencies.”

He pointed to B.C. school, regional hospital and other taxes which, in total, equal an increase of $116.52.

“Those are not municipal taxes, those are taxes we collect. So you add $116 to $80 and there’s your $200.

“It’s a very useful page when talking to residents…”

Harrison also thanked city staff for the whole report, noting it is extremely professional with all kinds of information.

“I think it would be great to distribute to doctors’ and dentists’ offices where people just glance at things.”

