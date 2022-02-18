Salmon Arm pedestrian struck by vehicle, taken to hospital with serious injuries

Pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street NE

A Salmon Arm man is in hospital with serious injuries to his head and lower extremities after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, police and ambulance services responded to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street NE on Feb. 16 around 9 a.m.

“The investigation determined that a pedestrian was crossing against the pedestrian signal and a turning vehicle on an advanced green signal could not see the pedestrian and collided with the pedestrian in the intersection,” said West in a media release.

The pedestrian was a 67-year-old man from Salmon Arm and his family has been notified he’s in hospital.

The driver was a 66-year-old Salmon Arm man and he remained on scene and cooperated with police. West said no criminal charges are being investigated.

