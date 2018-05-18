Salmon Arm RCMP attempt to coax man off roof

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a call about a male exhibiting odd behaviour in the Shuswap Lake General Hospital emergency room. The man proceeded to climb a roof, shout for help and tear off shingles before a seven-hour negotiation with the RCMP ended with him falling from the roof. (File photo)

Just before 6 p.m. on May 17, Salmon Arm RCMP received a call from Shuswap Lake General Hospital about a male who was exhibiting bizarre behaviour and had been in their emergency room who had walked out of the hospital.

An RCMP news release reports that the man walked to a residence near the hospital, climbed onto the roof of the home and began shouting for help while ripping the shingles off the roof. Police arrived at the home soon after and began conversing with the male in hopes of convincing him to come down from the roof. The Salmon Arm Fire Department, along with B.C. Ambulance, was also on scene.

Police were able to determine the identity of the male so his family was contacted. Police were on scene at the home for approximately seven hours before the male slipped and fell from the roof. He was transported by B.C. Ambulance to the hospital for treatment; the matter is still under investigation.

