Salmon Arm RCMP hope to return items to owners

A mobility scooter and a pair of mountain bikes are awaiting pickup at the Salmon Arm detachment.

The Salmon Arm RCMP has some property they hope to get back into the hands of its rightful owners. (Black Press - file photo)

The Salmon Arm RCMP is hoping to reunite some property in their custody with its rightful owners.

The police have a four-wheeled mobility scooter and two mountain bikes which are ready to be returned.

The mobility scooter was brought to police on Aug. 19.

Read More: Dead porcupine hung from road sign east of Enderby

Read More: Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

Police did not provide the date they obtained the mountain bikes but both are from the “Specialized” brand.

Those who think their bikes or scooter may be sitting in the RCMP’s evidence lockup will have to call 250-832-6044 and ask for the exhibit custodian. Before the bikes and scooters can be claimed, the owners will be asked to describe their property.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP