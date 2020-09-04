Salmon Arm RCMP hope to return items to owners

The Salmon Arm RCMP is hoping to reunite some property in their custody with its rightful owners.
The police have a four-wheeled mobility scooter and two mountain bikes which are ready to be returned.
The mobility scooter was brought to police on Aug. 19.
Police did not provide the date they obtained the mountain bikes but both are from the “Specialized” brand.
Those who think their bikes or scooter may be sitting in the RCMP’s evidence lockup will have to call 250-832-6044 and ask for the exhibit custodian. Before the bikes and scooters can be claimed, the owners will be asked to describe their property.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter