Salmon Arm RCMP officers help revive man suffering drug overdose

Salmon Arm RCMP officers are being credited for saving the life of a person suffering a drug overdose.

At 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 2, a patrolling officer was flagged down by a person on the side of the road. The person informed the officer of a man who was suffering from a drug overdose.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the officer immediately tended to the overdosing man and administered Naloxone. West said the man didn’t appear to be breathing and had no pulse. The officer called for an ambulance and began administering CPR. As he did, another officer attended and another dose of Naloxone was administered. In that time, a third officer attended with an automatic defibrillator. Two officers continued chest compressions until an ambulance attended. The man eventually regained consciousness and was able to walk to the ambulance to get care at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

West said the person who flagged down the officer, the actions of the officers and subsequent care by ambulance staff all helped in averting tragedy.

“At last report, the male appeared to be on the road to a full recovery,” said West.

Following the incident, West shared the following public health warnings around drug use:

• Do not to use drugs alone, it can save your life.

• Always have Naloxone available and know how to use it.

• There are drugs that Naloxone has no effect on, so know what you are consuming.

