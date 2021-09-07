Shuswap RCMP officers administered Naloxone, saving a man’s life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Shuswap RCMP officers administered Naloxone, saving a man’s life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP officers help revive man suffering drug overdose

Police issue public health warning after incident

Salmon Arm RCMP officers are being credited for saving the life of a person suffering a drug overdose.

At 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 2, a patrolling officer was flagged down by a person on the side of the road. The person informed the officer of a man who was suffering from a drug overdose.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the officer immediately tended to the overdosing man and administered Naloxone. West said the man didn’t appear to be breathing and had no pulse. The officer called for an ambulance and began administering CPR. As he did, another officer attended and another dose of Naloxone was administered. In that time, a third officer attended with an automatic defibrillator. Two officers continued chest compressions until an ambulance attended. The man eventually regained consciousness and was able to walk to the ambulance to get care at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

West said the person who flagged down the officer, the actions of the officers and subsequent care by ambulance staff all helped in averting tragedy.

“At last report, the male appeared to be on the road to a full recovery,” said West.

Following the incident, West shared the following public health warnings around drug use:

• Do not to use drugs alone, it can save your life.

• Always have Naloxone available and know how to use it.

• There are drugs that Naloxone has no effect on, so know what you are consuming.

Read more: Safer drug supply crucial as B.C.’s naloxone program lauded: advocates

Read more: Okanagan officers recognized for saving lives using Naloxone

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmRCMP

Previous story
Vernon council pays tribute to colleague
Next story
North Westside Transfer Station expands operations for wildfire-impacted residents

Just Posted

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm on Sept. 1, 2021 after three staff and one resident tested postive for the virus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Little spread of COVID-19 virus at Shuswap long-term care facility

The location of a vehicle recovery on Highway 1 that will be taking place tonight, Sept. 7, starting at 7 p.m. is approximately two kilometres east of Tappen. (DriveBC image)
Highway 1 near Tappen to be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

Salmon Arm RCMP were able to locate more than $15,000 worth of tools reported stolen on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (File photo)
Charges not expected following theft of tools from construction site: Salmon Arm RCMP

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann leads a small group of riders between Vernon and Lake Country during the homecoming stretch of the 20th annual Cops For Kids cycling fundraiser (Cops For Kids)
RCMP cycle through the Okanagan during Cops for Kids fundraiser