Salmon Arm RCMP request public’s help

The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles which were stolen in the Salmon Arm and Blind Bay areas of the Shuswap since mid August.
• A 2009 Green Ford Fusion, B.C. licence plate 319 BXX, stolen from Salmon Arm on Aug. 26.
• A 2007 Black Mitsubishi Eclipse, BC Licence Plate 900 WSL, stolen Aug. 21 from Blind Bay.
• A 1998, White Dodge Ram 2500, BC Licence Plate MN 7524, stolen Aug. 18 from Blind Bay.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts or see any of these vehicles is asked to call 911 to report the location or call your local RCMP detachment. Do not attempt to follow or apprehend any of these vehicles.
