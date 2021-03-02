Salmon Arm RCMP responded to 487 calls for service in February 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to 17 assault incidents in February

Local police received 487 calls for service last month

Salmon Arm police responded to 17 calls in February related to assaults.

These accounted for 3.5 per cent of the 487 calls for service RCMP responded to last month according to an overview by Staff Sgt. Scott West. The majority of the calls, 334, were for service within the city.

While there were no reported break and enters involving businesses, police received six calls regarding residential break and enters. Only one of those was in Salmon Arm.

There is an ongoing investigation linked to a COVID-19 Related Measures Act complaint from last month.

On the roads, officers responded to five collisions involving damage over $10,000, all of which occurred either on the Trans-Canada Highway or in the Blind Bay area. And five impaired drivers were taken off the road for impaired-driving related offences and/or had their vehicles impounded.

