Salmon Arm RCMP seek to reunite Fender guitar with owner

Police ask for owners of items to call detachment

If you’re missing a Fender guitar, do not fret. It may be in the possession of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

If you recently experienced the theft of such a guitar, and did not report it to police, Staff Sgt. Scott West invites you to call the local detachment at 250-832-6044. He explained officers recently located a Fender guitar with some identifying characteristics that you may be able to describe.

“We would like to get your property back to you,” said West.

Also in police possession is an older gas-powered hedge trimmer.

“Again, this item has identifying characteristics and if you can describe them it is likely yours,” said West.

RCMP

