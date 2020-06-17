Roberta Brunin is seeking the return of her 100-lb. metal elephant statue that was stolen from her downtown Salmon Arm residence sometime between June 5 and 6. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm resident seeks return of stolen elephant

One-hundred pound aluminum statue taken from downtown residence

Roberta Brunin wants her elephant back.

The pachyderm, an approximately 100-lb., grey aluminum statue with white tusks and trunk raised to a height of about seven feet, was pilfered from outside of Brunin’s downtown Salmon Arm residence sometime between June 5 and 6.

“Because of its shape, it’s awkward to move,” said Brunin. “So they would have needed a couple of people at least to have taken it. One person couldn’t have done it very easy.”

Acquired about five years ago in Salmon Arm, the statue is the prized piece in a collection influenced by Brunin’s mother.

Read more: Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

Read more: Column: More than vaccine needed to address unexpected consequences of COVID-19

“My mom collected elephants all her life, so for some reason I have a few elephants in my house,” said Brunin. “Maybe, subconsciously, it’s that connection…”

The photos included with Brunin’s Facebook post are of her great-nephews playing on the beloved statue.

“It’s just kind of fun to have around.”

Brunin said she reported the theft to police, who were initially somewhat surprised to learn of the incident.

“They came and looked at me kind of interesting… because I said somebody stole my elephant,” laughed Brunin.

Brunin is offering a reward for the return of the missing statue, and hopes anyone with information about the theft will contact Salmon Arm RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

,

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong winds forecast for Saturday remain a concern for Shuswap Lake flooding

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident seeks return of stolen elephant

One-hundred pound aluminum statue taken from downtown residence

Strong winds forecast for Saturday remain a concern for Shuswap Lake flooding

Residents appear to have been well-prepared for the high waters of 2020

Salmon Arm council chambers to reopen June 22 to limited number of people

Council and staff expect interest regarding rezoning application for property near Okanagan Avenue

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Column: More than vaccine needed to address unexpected consequences of COVID-19

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Parade puts North Okanagan grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

The Kelowna teacher also served a five-day suspension last year

Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

Vernon restaurant bear returned safely after good time

Note accompanies return of Wings stuff bear who was taken and, allegedly, had a great time

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Revelstoke has third highest rate of overdose deaths in the province

Since 2018 there have been nine overdose deaths

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Most Read