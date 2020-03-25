Salmon Arm retailers press plastic bags back into service

City supports temporary suspension of bylaw banning single-use plastic bags

Re-usable bags are out and plastic is back in as Salmon Arm retailers aim to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The city’s grocery stores and other retailers have switched back to plastic bags for fear the virus could be spread through the use of reusable fabric bags.

A bylaw banning single-use plastic bags went into effect on July 1, 2019. But Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said the city is in support plastic bags being pressed back into service.

“At this time, the priority has to be everyone’s health, so we are certainly not intending on enforcing any parts of the bylaw during this time,” said Harrison. “And I really appreciated – a number of the retailers phoned and talked to me and said, ‘hey listen, this is the situation, this is what we plan on doing,’ just to check in with us, and we are totally supportive of a temporary transition back to plastic bags.”

Read more: Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

Read more: Column: Africa is a wise teacher

Harrison said Salmon Arm residents have been very committed to using reusable bags, and he is confident they’ll be able to transition back to them in the future.

Salmon Arm grocers have been providing the plastic bags free of charge.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm retailers press plastic bags back into service
Next story
World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Just Posted

Salmon Arm retailers press plastic bags back into service

City supports temporary suspension of bylaw banning single-use plastic bags

High demand for plexiglass as Salmon Arm businesses seek to protect public, staff

Stores large and small adding glass panels to cashier stations, pharmacies

United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

The initiative will help with coordination efforts and raise funds, resources and awareness

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Salmon Arm youth council asks for city bus reroute through Canoe

Proposal includes potential stops along Lakeshore near Raven subdivision

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

Online shopping waitlist grows at Okanagan Superstores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business has more than doubled for Loblaws delivery, pickup programs in weeks

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Okanagan caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

Okanagan Olympian finds silver lining in postponement of summer Olympics

Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith returns to the Okanagan to start an extra year of training

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

Conservation Officer Service looking for people who killed ram in Kelowna

Conservation officers determined the ram had been shot illegally

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

COLUMN: Taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot urges community to practice social distancing

Most Read