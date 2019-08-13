A memorial grew following a shooting at the church on Sunday, April 14. (File photo)

Salmon Arm shooting case faces another delay despite judge’s request

RCMP staff sergeant speaks of police involvement in the tragic event

Just two weeks after a judge urged acceleration of the court proceedings involving Matrix Gathergood, another delay has occurred.

Gathergood’s lawyer explained on Aug. 13 in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm that his client had been at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, so he travelled to see him. However, unknown to him, Gathergood had been moved to the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

On July 30 in Salmon Arm court, the presiding judge had said he wants to see “movement” in the case.

The next court date is set for Aug. 27 in Salmon Arm, when five minutes is being set aside for a video appearance from Kamloops.

Gathergood has been charged with the first-degree murder of one man and aggravated assault in the wounding of another at a local church on April 14.

Read more: Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Read more: Salmon Arm church shooting victim speaks of gratitude and love

Read more: ‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

At city council’s Aug. 12 meeting, Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP spoke briefly of the RCMP’s involvement in the murder case. He said police have provided Crown counsel with a number of disclosure packages, and the investigation and prosecution are on track. About $32,000 from RCMP coffers has been spent so far, he said, which can be handled in its existing budget.

West spoke of Police Based Victim Services, which has been working with people involved. He said PBVS had 156 new clients in the first quarter of 2019, 108 of whom were referred by police. He said the city’s support of PBVS and the SAFE Society is appreciated as it contributes to providing support to victims of crime in the area.

The community-organized session that was supported by the city and held in the aftermath of the shooting helped connect citizens who were not directly involved but were traumatized due to the tragedy occurring in the community, West added.

“It really does shake the foundation of our community for some people.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

Just Posted

Accused pleads not guilty to charges from North Okanagan police chase

Man alleged to have committed string of offences from Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous

Salmon Arm shooting case faces another delay despite judge’s request

RCMP staff sergeant speaks of police involvement in the tragic event

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

Province to fund study of Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation

B.C. government commits $100,000 over two years to look at creation of new municipality

South Shuswap group pursuing electric vehicle for public transportation needs

Society seeking grant money through CSRD for car and charging station

A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

What started as a therapeutic horseriding facility has become so much more

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Hergott: Don’t villainize those involved in tragedy

Lawyer Paul Hergott says something good can come from the deepest of tragedies

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Salmon Arm history in pictures: lacrosse

The date is 1923. The Salmon Arm Lacrosse team is ready to… Continue reading

Most Read