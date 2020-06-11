Salmon Arm Silverbacks make offseason roster moves

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have made roster additions during the COVID-19 break..

Ahead of the 2020/2021 season, the ‘Backs have added some new talent to the roster at forward and goaltender.

The team recently announced that 2002-born forward Phillippe Jacques would join the team. At 6’3” and 195 pounds he will add some serious physical presence to the Silverbacks this coming season. He may also add to the team’s goal tally if his last season at Stanstead College, a prep school in southeast Quebec, is any indication. Jacques scored 30 goals and was credited with 29 assists for 59 points in 55 games over the course of the season.

“We are very excited to add Philippe to our roster,” said Silverbacks General Manager Brooks Christensen.

“A bigger size forward who has a scoring touch is rare and we feel Philippe is going to be a great addition to our forward lineup. We know our fans will enjoy watching him too.”

Jacques says he is thrilled to be joining the Silverbacks next season.

“I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and I am also very excited to become a part of the Salmon Arm community, from which I have heard nothing but good things. This will be my first stay in British Columbia and I am convinced that it will be a great experience in every way.”

Earlier in June the ‘Backs acquired 20-year-old goaltender Riley Kohonick from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Notre Dame Hounds. The junior hockey veteran from White City, Saskatchewan totalled a .914 save percentage in 72 career games with the Hounds. His percentage in the 2019/20 season was .920 in 38 games played, leaving him tied for second-best among SJHL goalies. He was also named the team’s MVP for the season.

“Going into the off-season, it was our number one priority to find a starting goaltender for next season,” Christensen said.

“After moving both Ethan Langenegger and Grant Adams onto the NCAA, we wanted to make sure we had the right piece. With Riley’s junior experience, we are confident he can step in and be an impact player for us next season.”

Kohonick comes to the Silverbacks in exchange for future considerations.

The Silverbacks had to hold up their end of another future considerations trade at the start of June as they sent Jarrod Semchuk off to the AJHL’ s Bonnyville Pontiacs.

“The Salmon Arm Silverbacks would like to thank Jarrod for his hard work and dedication to the club and wish him the best of luck with the Pontiacs,” a statement from the team reads.



