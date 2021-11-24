Aziz Barna with the Product Care Association had so many people in Salmon Arm coming to recycle their lightbulbs in the first hour of a recycling event on Nov. 24 that he had to turn recyclers away, particularly those with large boxes and bins full. Another lightbulb event will be held in about two weeks. (Martha Wickett- Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm stockpile of burned-out lightbulbs too much for one recycling event

Another lightbulb event from the Product Care Association expected in about two weeks

A substantial stockpile of lightbulbs in Salmon Arm ready for the recycling bin meant some residents with large numbers of bulbs did not go home empty-handed recently.

Instead, they took their burned-out bulbs back home with them.

Aziz Barna, who was handling a recycling event for the Product Care Association, the non-profit responsible for providing recycling solutions for post-consumer products including light bulbs, said he was overwhelmed with bulbs on Nov. 24 in the first hour. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District had announced Product Care would be offering the free lightbulb recycling event in Salmon Arm on Nov. 24 from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Equipped with a pick-up truck and trailer in the Shaw Centre parking lot, by 11:30 a.m. he was asking people who had brought large bins and boxes of bulbs if they would mind coming back with them. He said he expected the next event would be in two weeks.

The date and time of the next lightbulb recycling event will be announced as soon as it’s set.

