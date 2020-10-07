The public has until Oct. 16 to complete the City of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Parking User Satisfaction Survey. (File photo)

Salmon Arm survey suggests paid parking options, time limits for downtown

Survey focused on downtown Salmon Arm open to public until Oct. 16

Paid parking options, time limits and parking availability are all up for consideration in a survey focused on Salmon Arm’s downtown.

The city has released its Downtown Parking User Satisfaction Survey which, in addition to presenting various parking options, asks respondents to share information regarding use of the downtown – what people are visiting the downtown for, for how long and how many times per week and month.

Available on the City of Salmon Arm’s website, the survey was launched on Monday, Sept. 28, and people have until Oct. 16 to respond and be entered to win a Downtown Dollars Certificate worth $100.

Several questions revolve around paid parking options. One asks how much you are willing to pay if parking fees are implemented. Others ask if parking fees should implemented for on-street parking or off-street parking lots. One question offers a flat rate versus a stepped approach to paid parking, where the first hour might be free, and then 50 cents for the second hour and $1 for the third.

Another question asks if smart parking meters, where you pay by licence plate, through your phone, would be beneficial. Others ask if parking time limits should be consistent for all on-street parking, and if enforcement for illegal parking should be enhanced.

One question gives a nod to cyclists, asking if there’s sufficient bicycle parking facilities in the downtown.

Completed surveys can be submitted online or e-mailed, mailed or dropped off at city hall using the contact information below:

Jenn Wilson, P.Eng., City Engineer

Box 40 – 500 – 2 Avenue NE, V1E 4N2

Telephone: 250.803.4018

Email: jwilson@salmonarm.ca

Read more: New parking pay stations coming for Salmon Arm but they will still take coins

Read more: Parking in downtown Salmon Arm moving to two hours except for one street

