Julia Beatty is organizing a Climate Strike for Salmon Arm on Friday, Sept. 20, one of hundreds to be held across the country and around the world from Sept. 20 to 27 to demand action on climate change. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm to join worldwide strikes for climate change

Residents invited to meet at Ross Street Plaza on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. before marching to city hall

After doing environmental impact assessments for the provincial government for 30 years, environmental issues are close to Julia Beatty’s heart.

Now retired, the Salmon Arm biologist’s focus is climate change.

“I’m quite concerned about climate change and the lack of action at all levels of government,” she says.

To bring more attention to what many are calling a climate crisis, Beatty is organizing a global strike for climate in Salmon Arm, #ClimateStrike Salmon Arm, one of hundreds inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s Friday Strikes for Climate.

This Friday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Ross Street Plaza, people will gather and then march to city hall where there will be speeches from students, other citizens and politicians.

“I’m inviting people from all walks of life, including students…,” she says, describing it as a peaceful, non-partisan rally.

Read more: Salmon Arm teen takes enthusiastic action on climate change

Read more: Canadian communities responding to climate change

Read more: Okanagan city on track to battle climate change

Read more: Gallery applauds as Salmon Arm council approves energy plan

Beatty has invited the mayor and city council, along with the five federal candidates. She says most have prior commitments or haven’t responded to her but she thinks a couple of council members may come and two federal candidates have said they will – Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz and Green Party candidate Marc Reinarz.

“It’s a good opportunity and an important issue… It’s a great opportunity for people to hear from all the candidates.”

Beatty says it also happens to be a Pro D day so she’s hoping lots of students will come out.

People are welcome to bring their homemade placards and, if they wish to register their participation, they can go to https://act.350.org/event/globalclimatestrike/19267?

Beatty says she hopes many people will come. She’s organizing the rally because “it’s one way to bring it to the attention of the city, residents, inform some people and, make a statement, I guess… I thought, if these young kids can get organized and get going, surely somebody here could.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty
Next story
35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

Just Posted

Selfie station provides colourful backdrop to photogenic Salmon Arm building

Innovation Centre photo attraction is expected to be complete by the end of September

Salmon Arm to join worldwide strikes for climate change

Residents invited to meet at Ross Street Plaza on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. before marching to city hall

Here’s your chance to hear the federal candidates in Sicamous and Salmon Arm

All-candidates forums upcoming in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Vehicle leaves road and winds up in farmer’s field off Hwy 97B

The accident only involved one vehicle

Survey to help update evacuation plans for Shuswap communities

The CSRD wants to hear from the public about evacuation preparedness in their areas

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

West Kelowna motorcyclist awarded $132K for traffic accident

Supreme Court of British Columbia finds pickup truck driver liable for motorcylist’s injuries

Morning Start: Ever wonder how footballs are made?

Your morning start for Thursday, September 19th, 2019.

Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty

David Weaver, of Nelson, was arrested and charged in October of last year

VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign

South Okanagan man suing library for almost $20K has to settle for less

A man was suing the City of Penticton Library for almost $20,000 after his backpack was stolen

Miniature horse has ear bitten off in pit bull attack on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Monday near Nanaimo

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

Vernon race organizer head-butted by homeless man won’t be stopped

Man arrested after allegedly stealing race flags, assaulting woman in Kalamalka Lake park

Most Read