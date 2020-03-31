Salmon Arm’s paving, pothole patching programs to begin in May

The City of Salmon Arm’s spring street cleaning is underway, as evidenced by the work Monday, March 30 at the corner of Fifth Street SE and 10th Avenue SE. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Spring cleaning, including flushing of the paperless variety, is well underway in Salmon Arm, but paving of damaged roads will be a while.

City crews are now busy flushing away sand and debris that built up on streets following the long, snowy winter.

Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of public works, said this past winter was particularly hard on city roads.

Crews are also working alongside AIM Roads maintenance contractors to clean up the Trans-Canada Highway corridor in the downtown area this week.

If you’re wondering when street cleaning will reach your street, it depends.

“We typically start with the TCH and then the downtown areas; once this is complete we move to the arterial and collector roads, industrial park and then we start on subdivisions and finally the rural (roads). This takes several months to complete,” Niewenhuizen said.

Regarding paving, he said the tender for the asphalt overlay program closes on April 16, so the contract should be awarded by the end of the month. That means the contractor could start work in May.

As for potholes, staff have been working on them all winter.

“However, most of this work was temporary in nature using gravel and cold-mix asphalt. The city will commence with its pothole patching program in May once the overlay contract is awarded and we have firm pricing for the asphalt,” Niewenhuizen said.



