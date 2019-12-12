Mayor Alan Harrison has been lobbying the province for a red light camera at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Alexander Street NE. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s request for red light camera on Highway 1 draws attention of province

Years of lobbying for camera at Trans-Canada Highway intersection might be generating results

Persistence appears to be paying off.

City council in general and Mayor Alan Harrison in particular have been lobbying the provincial government for years to install a red light camera at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Alexander Street NE.

Red light cameras take photos of vehicles that enter an intersection after the traffic light has turned red.

At this years’s Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver, city politicians and staff from Salmon Arm met with Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, to plead their case.

Farnworth has since written to Harrison. He states he is pleased the city is acting on the joint Trans-Canada Highway safety study undertaken with ICBC. That’s the one which will see the traffic light at Ross Street moved to Fourth Street NE, near the downtown Tim Hortons. The work is set to begin in the spring.

Past rejections of the request for a red light camera downtown have pointed to other intersections in B.C. which experience far more crashes. Farnworth points out that all current camera locations were selected based on analysis of risk factors, including crash frequency, crash severity, crash type and the potential for improvement at the site.

However, he also writes: “Additionally, as commercial vehicle traffic is a specific concern along the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm, this contributes to the analysis and recommendations for improved corridor safety.”

He then requests that Harrison send his office the request for the red light camera as well as any research and evidence he has.

Harrison is more than ready to do so.

Read more: 2012 – Red light camera stalled

Read more: Changes to Trans-Canada Highway through downtown Salmon Arm approved

Read more: Salmon Arm council to lobby for highway improvements, police officers and more

He says he’ll reiterate some of the points that council made during the UBCM meeting, such as Salmon Arm being the only community in B.C. with the Trans-Canada Highway running through its downtown. He’ll also provide statistics on traffic, trucks running the lights and accidents.

Harrison also pointed out the minister said he’d like to visit Salmon Arm as he’s never been to the community before.

So in that letter will be an invitation.

“I can take him right down to Alexander and the Trans-Canada Highway so he can see for himself as the vehicles go by, Harrison said.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren added that perhaps Farnworth could split his time between Alexander and Shuswap.

“Because I’ve personally reported two semi trucks turning left off the highway travelling east onto Shuswap Street. There were blatant red lights before they even entered the intersection,” she said.

Lindgren has reported the incidents to the police as well as the company that owns the trucks.

“So we’ve got more than one hot spot,” she said.

Harrison thanked her and said he would walk up that way with the minister. He said he’ll also invite council to come along.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’
Next story
Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s request for red light camera on Highway 1 draws attention of province

Years of lobbying for camera at Trans-Canada Highway intersection might be generating results

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP surprised by Conservative leader’s resignation

Arnold predicts Conservative party will remain united in its quest to become government

Highway 1 now clear following vehicle accident

The accident occurred between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd

VIDEO: Your favourite Christmas light displays in the Shuswap

Residents recommend decorated homes worth checking out

‘A pretty big deal’: Salmon Arm prepares for the ultimate hockey fan experience

City awarded new hockey net/hoop by Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Safe donation bins coming to Okanagan streets

UBC Okanagan enginnering students help design bins for non-profits

Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Okanagan air ambulance receives approval to use night vision in rescue situations

BCEHS says this will benefit critically-ill or injured patients who require transport late at night

Most Read