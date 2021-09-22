Salmon Arm’s Valid Manufacturing acquires West Coast Electric

Valid said merger will enhance presence in infrastructure, utility, industrial and municipal markets

A Salmon Arm employer, Valid Manufacturing, has acquired another company.

On June 30, Valid purchased West Coast Electric (WCE), an electrical manufacturer and integrator. Kamela Cosacchi, marketing coordinator at Valid, said the move was made to increase Valid’s presence in the infrastructure, utility, industrial and municipal markets.

Cosacchi said Valid will continue to market and sell the WCE brand.

Chad Shipmaker, Valid’s CEO, said Valid looks forward to building on WCE’s relationships with cities and municipalities in western Canada.

“The acquisition of West Coast Electric into Valid strategically combines two well established companies within the Electrical Industry,” he said.

WCE’s primary focus to this point has been in design and fabrication of integrated kiosks and enclosures, said Cosacchi.

Tom McWilliam, Valid’s director of sales — electrical, said WCE complements Valid’s product offerings.

“This acquisition brings many years of design and development expertise to our organization,” he said.

Read more:Place of healing: Salmon Arm acupuncturist opens new practice in Old Courthouse

Read more: Election 2021: Mel Arnold grateful to once again represent North Okanagan-Shuswap

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

News