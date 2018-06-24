Marc Danserau’s 2018 sandcastle project, his largest and most ambitious to date sits partially complete on Sunday, June 24. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sandcastles for hospice return to Salmon Arm

Another ambitious project undertaken by Marc Danserau in memory of his daughter

Another summer in the Shuswap means another massive sandcastle constructed by Marc Danserau to raise awareness for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Those who visited Marine Peace Park last summer might remember the enormous sand castle Danserau built last year. The castle which stood in the park last August was constructed from 10 tonnes of sand and stood 11 feet tall. This year’s castle will be even bigger, utilizing 15 tonnes of sand to create a castle which will stand approximately 14 feet tall.

Construction of the castle in the park is already underway with wooden forms filled with packed sand awaiting the final carving of the fine details. The prep work alone took the four volunteer builders three and a half days.

Danserau has a personal connection to the hospice society; he and his wife Patti lost their six-year-old daughter Bernadette to cancer in January 2015.

The Shuswap Community Foundation provided a $2500 grant for the project and Baird Brothers Ready mix in Enderby provided the sand, which was screened to ensure there are no rocks in it. The city of Salmon Arm is providing fencing to keep the building site secure, but it will be replaced by a short picket fence to give an unobstructed view of the finished project.

The carving of the castle is expected to be complete by July 7.

