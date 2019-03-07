Salmon Arm District Education Support Centre

School district to host info sessions on curriculum, grad requirements

Parents invited to ask questions, see new curriculum in action

Parents curious to know how changes to the B.C. school curriculum may affect their child’s path to graduation will have a chance to get an in-depth look during School District #83 info sessions.

Throughout April, the school district’s curriculum team will be visiting district several schools to bring information about the new curriculum and graduation exams in B.C.

Read More: B.C. Grade 11-12 school curriculum change delayed

Carl Cooper (assistant superintendent, instruction), Kyla Hadden (professional development chair), Anne Tenning (district principal, Indigenous education), Jen Kelly (literacy support teacher), Jen Findlay (instructional leadership team and early learning), Val Edgell (district numeracy coordinator), Chris Matheson (middle school vice-principal) and Chelsea Prince (high school vice-principal) will be among the team offering information to parents.

After a presentation outlining the new curriculum and graduation requirements, the floor will be open for questions and an interactive segment is also planned. Demonstrations of the new curriculum in action will be available for parents to see, and teachers will be available to take specific questions relating to the curriculum and graduation requirements as well.

Read More: Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

The first presentation will be at Len Wood Middle School in Armstrong, April 4, followed by a second at A.L. Fortune in Enderby April 9. Shuswap Middle School in Salmon Arm is next on Apr. 11, followed by Carlin Elementary April 17 and a final presentation April 25 in Sicamous at Eagle River Secondary.

 

