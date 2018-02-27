Education Minister Rob Fleming takes questions in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 27, 2018. (Hansard TV)

School districts adding up cost of new health tax

Education Minister Rob Fleming ducks double tax questions

B.C.’s 60 school districts are updating their budgets for next year, when they will have to pay employee Medical Services Plan premiums and a new health tax on payrolls coming in to replace it.

In the legislature Tuesday, opposition critics jumped on reports from districts that the 2019 costs of double taxation are going to result in extra millions in costs before MSP is phased out in 2020.

Richmond-Steveston MLA John Yap said his local school district has to cover more than $2 million next year, and pressed Education Minister Rob Fleming on whether there would be any relief for them.

“The new employer tax that the government is downloading on school boards was not anticipated,” Yap said. “Richmond school board is facing $2.2 million in cuts to the classroom. Again to the minister, is there money in the budget for school boards to pay the new employer tax?”

Fleming emphasized the savings school districts get from the 50-per-cent reduction in MSP premiums that took effect on Jan. 1. He then recited a list of new education investments, from seismic upgrades to the 3,700 teachers hired to meet the terms of a Supreme Court of Canada ruling last year.

At one point, Speaker Darryl Plecas was moved to remind Fleming that “shorter answers are good” in question period.

RELATED: NDP getting push-back on health care tax

B.C. Liberal education critic Dan Davies said the cost for Vancouver would be more than $7 million next year.

Finance Minister Carole James has indicated that the impact of the payroll tax on municipalities and school districts is still up for discussion before it takes effect next year.

The tax is on all employers, including non-profits and local governments, with payroll costs in excess of $500,000. The highest rate is 1.95 per cent of the payroll, for businesses and organizations with a payroll of $1.5 million or higher.

Previous story
Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision
Next story
B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Just Posted

RCMP investigate after flagger is hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Strong showing for Salmon Arm in the B.C. Winter games

Competitions in Kamloops end in medal wins for many athletes

Sports shorts

Local skier qualifies for Pyoengchang Paralympics and other short sports stories

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Heavy snow brings risk and reward for snowmobilers

Backcountry enthusiasts urged to check weather and avalanche forecasts before setting out

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

‘One-of-a-kind’ South Okanagan agriculture advocate dies

Greg Norton served on the Agricultural Land Commission among a long list of agriculture positions

Vancouver man dies in skiing accident

Incident near Cherryville Monday afternoon

B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core

RCMP investigate after flagger is hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Most Read