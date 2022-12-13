(File photo)

(File photo)

School lockdown in Kamloops due to man with gun

Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident

A man with a gun was arrested after being convinced to surrender near a school in Kamloops.

RCMP responded to a weapons call on the 500-block of Tod Mountain Road at approximately 2:10p.m. on Dec. 12.

A nearby school was placed on a brief hold and secure after it was confirmed that the man had a firearm.

Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident.

The man was then released with a scheduled court date related to firearms offences.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-44065.

READ MORE: Fines, community service for 5 who breached B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline injunction

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gunsKamloopsRCMP

Previous story
Santa Claus to the rescue when dog falls through ice in Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

From left, Kent Kwasny (AIM Roads area 13 north superintendent), Meranda Dessault (Shuswap SPCA centre manager), Candace Bingham (CFP senior woodlands administrator), and Dale Ogston (AIM Roads area 13 senior foreman) pose for a picture after a $3000 donation was made to the SPCA. (Aim Roads/ Facebook)
Shuswap BC SPCA branch benefits from road improvement project

Derek Favell, 39, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, pictured here. (Photo contributed)
Murder trial into death of Shuswap woman expected to start in autumn 2023

Some of the toy donations collected for Shuswap Family Centre during the fire department toy drive, Dec. 2022. (Contributed)
Still a need for Christmas gifts for teens: Shuswap Family Centre

Sicamous Beach Park is one of the public recreation sites included in the Parks and Trails Master Plan presented at the Planning and Development Committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022. (File photo)
Safer highway crossings, trail system connections among key input for Sicamous parks plan