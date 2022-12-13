School lockdown in Kamloops due to man with gun

A man with a gun was arrested after being convinced to surrender near a school in Kamloops.
RCMP responded to a weapons call on the 500-block of Tod Mountain Road at approximately 2:10p.m. on Dec. 12.
A nearby school was placed on a brief hold and secure after it was confirmed that the man had a firearm.
Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident.
The man was then released with a scheduled court date related to firearms offences.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-44065.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.