The City of Salmon Arm is asking the province to upgrade the Highway 97B/10th Avenue SE with a pedestrian activated crossing signal and a reduced speed limit. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

School reopening prompts request for crossing signal at Highway 97B intersection

City of Salmon Arm asks province for safety improvements in South Canoe before Septmember

The City of Salmon Arm is asking the province to improve the Highway 97B/10th Avenue SE intersection before the Canoe outdoor school opens in September.

City engineer Jennifer Wilson has drafted a letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, asking the ministry to install pedestrian activated flashing lights at the intersection, as well as reduce the posted speed limit to 70 km/h from south of 10th Avenue SE to the existing 70 km/h zone at 10th Avenue NE.

Wilson explains in her letter that the city already had concerns regarding the safety of the intersection, particularly with the curve in the highway to the south limiting visibility for westbound traffic. The intersection became less of a priority, however, with the closure of the South Canoe school 15 years ago.

The school’s reopening this September, with 111 students registered – 40 to 50 living within walking distance, has heightened concern over the intersection, as has the increased use of Klahani Park and the South Canoe trail network, which people often ride bicycles across the highway to access.

The reopening of the Canoe school prompted School District #83 to ask the city’s Traffic Safety Committee to review the intersection and consider the installation of pedestrian activated crossing lights. The committee supported the request and the speed reduction.

“We hope the ministry will agree that this is a high-priority issue that should be addressed as soon as possible,” writes Wilson, asking the changes be implemented prior to the school year.

“The City of Salmon Arm does have $20,000 budgeted annually for the installation of pedestrian activated flashers and would be willing to utilize this budget towards lights in this location. We hope that the ministry would be able to provide additional funding required to complete this project.”

Most Read