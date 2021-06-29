UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.
Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.
Multiple people also have serious injuries.
ROAD UPDATE: Currently #BCHwy99 is fully closed due to removal of vehicles from last nights fatal collision with additional persons with serious injuries. We expect a full reopening in about one hour. Please be patient while we complete the investigation and clean the Hwy.
— Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) June 29, 2021
