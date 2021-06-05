The BC Coroners Service has started an investigation. File photo

Searchers recover body of woman who crashed into river near Keremeos

The body of a woman, whose car veered off Ashnola Road and into the Ashnola River near Keremeos Friday June 4, was recovered earlier today, Saturday June 5.

The victim is 43 year old Amy Sabean.

“Sadly, earlier this morning search and rescue crews located the body of a deceased woman approximately 14 km down stream of the Ashnola River from the collision site, and about 1 km prior to where the Ashnola River enters into the Similkameen River,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP spokesperson, in a written statement.

“Due to the high risk associated to recovering the deceased from the river’s rapidly flowing waters, search and rescue personnel took the time necessary to safely carry out the recovery mission.”

The BC Coroners Service has launched an investigation into Sabean’s death.

Sabean was driving a white Chevrolet Blazer, and was being followed by an associate who was in a separate vehicle.

She was observed entering the river at about 10:45 a.m. Friday June 4, and then escaping her vehicle before being swept away by the turbulent waters.

Anyone with any further information to assist with this investigation is asked to call Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
